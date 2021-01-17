Nancy Carey Glass
TYLER — A memorial service for Nancy Carey Glass, 69, of Tyler will be held on Monday, January 18th 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the chapel of Green Acres Baptist Church with Rev. Karan Carlton and Rev. Ken Hunnicutt officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Nancy passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 in Tyler. She was born September 17, 1951 in Freer, TX to James Addison Carey and Ruth Sadler Carey. She graduated high school in Carrizo Springs, TX and earned a college degree from Texas Eastern University. On February 13th, 1971 she married Jerome “Jerry” Glass. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Tyler where she was a member at Green Acres Baptist Church and enjoyed teaching Sunday school and Girls in Action. She spent many years working and volunteering at the Literacy Council of Tyler, where she was passionate about helping others to achieve their dreams.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving family including her husband, her daughter and son-in-law (Carey and Stephen Wallace), her grandsons (John Dylan and Andrew), and her brother and sister-in-law (Margaret and Jack Carey). She will be missed greatly by her nieces and nephews, cousins, numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and great nieces and nephews.
If desired, donations may be made in her honor to the Literacy Council, 1530 SSW Loop 323 #20, Tyler, Texas, 75701.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” (Psalm 46:1-3)
