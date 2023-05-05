Nancy Benefield Kennedy
BULLARD — Family services for Nancy Benefield Kennedy, 80, of Bullard, will be held at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Lanny Bridges officiating.
There will be a private burial at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler, attended by the immediate family.
Nancy passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at her home. She was born May 12, 1942 in Haynesville, Louisiana to Herman A. and Era Vay Benefield.
Nancy was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church and served with Disaster Relief with Texas Baptist Men and Christian Builders. Nancy also volunteered at Bethesda Health Clinic.
Nancy enjoyed serving others and was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 61 years, Denny Kennedy; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Kent Birdsong of Rockwall, daughter and son-in-law, Angela and DeWayne Lightfoot of Bullard; grandchildren, Kurt Lightfoot of Kingwood, Logan Dentler of Lone Oak, Ryan Lightfoot of Montalba, Morgan Cox of Lantana, Devin Birdsong of Greenville, and Kaitlyn Lenk of Wylie; 1 brother, Tom Benefield of Florida; 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Kurt Lightfoot, Logan Dentler, Ryan Lightfoot, Devin Birdsong, Blake Cox, and Christian Lenk.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Heart to Heart Hospice (hearttohearthospice.com) or The ALS Association of Texas (alstexas.org).