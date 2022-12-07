Nancy Ann Mowery
TROUP — Nancy Ann Mowery of Troup, Texas, was called home to be with the Lord on November 30, 2022, after a heroic battle with cancer. She was 80 years young. Born on October 21, 1942, in Grand Rapids Michigan, she grew up in Granville, Michigan and was always proud of her Michigan roots. She graduated from Blodgett Hospital School of Nursing in Grand Rapids in 1963 and began a career in nursing which would span 45 years, including working in the Trauma ICU department at Medical Center Hospital and as the Director of Nursing at Westwood Convalescent Home. To her patients, Nancy was known as an incredibly compassionate and skilled nurse, whose comforting went well beyond treating physical ailments to include real friendship and Christian fellowship. But Nancy was so much more than a Nurse.
She also loved to travel, to see new places, and to be at the center of a big event, as could be seen in all of the pictures and souvenirs that decorated her home.
She loved to be part of a group (and more often than not, to lead a group) and to work toward a common good. Whether as a high school majorette, the leader of her daughter’s Camp Fire Girl Group, or toughing it out in a Zumba class at the Whitehouse REC, she could always be found laughing and loving life as part of a team.
She loved her adopted hometown of Troup and was incredibly active in the First United Methodist Church and in several civic organizations including a member of the First Monday Women’s Group, acolyte trainer, volunteer at the Food Pantry, feeding the children and youth on Wednesdays, cooking, and serving at Vacation Bible School, a member of the Troup Women’s Civic Organization and, along with her husband, was named as the “Troup Citizens of the Year” in 2015. However, she achieved real renown around town as “the brownie lady,” as she brought her signature iced brownies to hundreds of events over her 44 years supporting the community.
She was a faithful and supportive friend and had the ability to make you feel like you were lifelong friends even if you had just met.
However, where Nancy was most successful in her blessed life was as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family was the center of her world - her pride and her joy. There was no sacrifice she wouldn’t make for her family and spent here last days solely focused on how everyone else was doing and what she could do to still show her love for them.
Nancy is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Gill, her mother, Eloise Verburg, and her stepfather, Perry Verburg. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, William Mowery, daughter Susan Mowery, son Matthew Mowery, son-in-law Chris Hunter, daughter-in-law Vicki Mowery, five grandchildren: Will Hunter, Tatum Hunter, Eleni Mowery, Marigold Hunter, and Lauren Mowery, brother Pete Gill, sister Jan Fuller, sister-in-law Vickie Gill, brother-in-law Denny Fuller, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all of those who helped treat and care for Nancy during her illness and who reached out to tell her they loved her.
Funeral services for Nancy will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church of Troup followed by burial at Bradford Cemetery. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, December 5, 222 at the Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.