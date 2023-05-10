Nancy Ann Airhart Berkhouse
FLINT — On May 8, 2023, Nancy Ann Airhart Berkhouse, most recently of Flint, Texas, was received into Heaven, having been chosen in Christ by God the Father before the foundations of the world. She served His purposes by His grace for 88 years, sharing goodness and beauty and humor in her vocations as a wonderful mother, a faithful friend, and a talented artist.
Nancy—or Mom, as we call her—was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1935, appropriately enough on February 14, Valentine’s Day. She was raised in nearby Mt. Lebanon and obtained a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Waynesburg College in 1956. In 1958, she married Richard Berkhouse, also of Pittsburgh, and soon after moved to Tyler, Texas, where she became firmly rooted. And in 1969, Mom became truly alive when God the Father, by His grace alone, caused her to be born again through His gift of faith in Jesus Christ. She had been brought up to know the religion, but now she knew the Redeemer, and He faithfully graced, guarded and guided her in His purposes for the rest of her life.
Although she occasionally taught at St. Gregory Elementary School in the early 70s, Mom was committed to her primary calling as a mother and homemaker. She selflessly served our family in all matters domestic, and under her stewardship our house was always a home. Mom logged untold laundry loads, homecooked meals, taxi rides and Band-Aid applications. She also helped guide our education, particularly instilling in us a lasting love of good literature, a gift that keeps on giving. Outside our home, Mom supported us in all our extracurriculars, cheering loudly—sometimes embarrassingly so—at competitions and performances. She praised us in our victories and she hugged us in our failures (she hugged us in our victories, too). And she was really funny. Some people just can’t tell a joke, but Mom could, and she was an able raconteur in relaying personal experiences and humorous anecdotes. All temporal motherly things she gave to us, but also something eternal: Mom prayed for us unceasingly throughout her life, calling down the Father’s favor through Jesus the Son in matters spiritual, physical, relational and vocational. By God’s grace, we siblings and our spouses continue to serve our Savior today. And indeed, we all rise up and pronounce her, “Blessed!”
Mom’s love extended beyond her kin, and she made friends wherever she went, particularly in her avocational art activities and the churches where she worshiped. She was a lot of fun, and people loved to be around her. They were also drawn by her kind acceptance. Mom was no Pollyanna regarding people’s shortcomings, and she was not reticent to acknowledge faults. But she was more sure to discount them, warmly welcoming sinners and saints alike into her home and her heart. She rejoiced with her friends when they laughed and cried for them when they suffered, and she was ever ready to bless them in either situation. The testimony to the trueness of her friendship is her several attachments that spanned more than half a century.
Mom gave not only her gift of love to those around her, but also her gift of artistic beauty. She began painting casually in the late 1960s, and by the mid-70s she was competing in art shows around East Texas. In time, the Texas Hill Country captured her heart, and Mom became particularly skilled at painting landscapes of lazy streams, limestone bluffs and bluebonnets. Galleries around the state welcomed her works, for which she collected numerous awards and accolades over the years. Mom also enjoyed teaching her craft to others, as she wanted to share and perpetuate the joy the Lord had given her. And predictably, because of her love and her joy, her students became her friends. Fortunately for us, Mom retained some of her paintings at the time of her passing. We siblings are trying not to fight over them, as she would not have been gratified by that...well, maybe just a little.
We are grateful beyond expression to the Lord for His gift of Nancy, our mother. We love her and we miss her, and we will enjoy being with her again. She is survived by her four children and our spouses: Bettie and Jeff Berkhouse of Spring, Texas; Rachel and Greg Berkhouse of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Michelle and Casey Berkhouse of Tyler, Texas; and Julie and Ernie Becker of Flint, Texas. “Nana” leaves fifteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her younger brother, Jack Airhart, currently of Northeast, Pennsylvania, and her former husband, Richard Berkhouse, of Whitehouse, Texas.
All are invited to attend the visitation on Thursday, May 11, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Stewart Funeral Home, 7252 Old Jacksonville Hwy in south Tyler; the family will celebrate a private graveside burial. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (www.ifcj.org), a charity which Mom supported.