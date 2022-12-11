Nancy Anderson Flowers
TYLER — Memorial services for Nancy Jean Anderson Flowers, 62, of Tyler, will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Dayspring Methodist Church with Rev. Kris Bagley and Rev. Ricky Ricks officiating.
Mrs. Flowers was born May 17, 1960 in Denver, Colorado to Allan William Anderson and Florence Beebe Anderson. She passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at home in Tyler while surrounded by her family.
Nancy was known as “Mom” to many people, and she offered a smile and a hug to anyone and everyone. She was a mentor and source of encouragement for others.
Nancy used her many talents while serving in churches throughout Louisiana and Texas. One could usually find her playing piano and organ, leading youth choirs, playing handbells, teaching Sunday school classes, and directing youth and children’s programs.
Nancy is survived by her loving family, including her husband, Rev. Wayne Flowers, children Staci and Reagan Morrison, Donivan and Marcie Flowers, Sean and Catherine Flowers, “chosen child” Brandy Stevens, parents Allan and Flo Anderson, and her brother Bobby and his wife Michelle Anderson.
Of all the roles, jobs, and titles she ever had, the one she cherished most was “Nana.” Emary Morrison, Nolan Flowers, Jackson Flowers, Georgia Flowers, Harper Flowers, and Dinah Flowers made her life complete, and Nancy loved her grandchildren with absolute perfection.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Nancy’s cousin, Sarena Ryals, for her help in caring for Nancy.
If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org); The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Ste. 600, Arlington, VA 22206 (www.als.org); or Dayspring Methodist Church, 310 W. Cumberland Rd., Tyler, TX 75703 (www.dayspringumc.com).