Nan Stephens
JACKSONVILLE — Nan Stephens, 87, of Jacksonville, passed away on April 30, 2021. She was the oldest daughter of Harley and Winnie (Murchison) Keith. Nannie Faye was born on October 30, 1933 in Iola, Texas.
She graduated with her Master’s in Education from Stephen F. Austin University. She taught at New Summerfield and Jacksonville schools and a coastal town school as well. She was a very creative person who enjoyed quilting and the art of Scherenschnitt.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Hugh Stephens.
Nan is survived by her sister, Mary Keith Wilder and husband Jack of North Carolina; nieces, Pamela Wilder Joslin and Patti Wilder Royce; great niece, Pamela Kelley Caviness; great nephews, Nathaniel Wilder Royce and Josiah Royce. She is also survived by lots of cousins including Preston Murchison, Power of Attorney.
Nan was laid to rest at Still Waters Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler High senior killed in two-vehicle crash over the weekend
-
Tyler's oldest home safe after city commission tables, shifts possible zoning change
-
19-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting young teen
-
High hopes: Brownsboro freshmen high jumpers Baker, Garrett ready for state meet
-
Wills Point native brings art to Tyler by painting homeowners' curb address numbers