Nadine W. Cates
DENTON — Nadine Walker Cates, 95 of Corinth passed away on February 11, 2021 in Denton, Texas. She was born January 6, 1926 in Tuscon, Arizona to Vera Brown Walker and Aubrey V. Walker. The family eventually moved to Ackerly, Texas where Nadine met Marshall Cates, the love of her life. They were married in 1944 and celebrated 74 years of marriage prior to Marshall passing in 2019. They resided in Big Spring, Texas for most of their married life and while living there raised two children, a daughter, Carolyn and a son Keith.
Nadine was a homemaker and mother. She also sold real estate and taught art classes. Nadine was well known for her incredible talent of painting in oils. She was very prolific and probably painted thousands of beautiful landscapes and florals during her lifetime. She painted not only for herself but, for friends, family and she sold many paintings as well. She will long be remembered because her paintings will live on in many homes of family, friends and neighbors.
Nadine was preceded in death by her parents, Vera and Aubrey Walker, her sister Evone Lightner, a brother Dick Walker and her son, Keith Cates.
Nadine is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Cates Johnson and her husband K. Frank Johnson of Corinth. By grandsons; R. Lance Cowley and wife Kymberly Elizondo-Cowley; Justin M. Johnson and wife Kimberly W. Johnson. She was Great Grandmother to her seven great grandchildren Avery Cowley, Olivia Cowley, Carly Johnson, Reese Johnson, Brighton Wilson, Jillian Wilson and Bonham Wilson.
Nadine will be remembered by her family in the Spring, when landscapes are the most beautiful.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Burger Bucket List: 15 Burgers To Taste In East Texas
-
BACK TO SAN ANTONIO: Jada Celsur scores 31, leads Martin's Mill to 4th state title game in 5 seasons
-
The Original 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibition Brings Its Blockbuster Show To Dallas
-
Mahomes in walking boot after surgery
-
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...