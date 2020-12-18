Myrtle Lee Harvey-Brown
TYLER — Services for Myrtle Lee Harvey-Brown of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, December 19, 2020, 11:00 am at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Jesse McLendon eulogist and Rev. Rufus Pollard officiating. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Myrtle Lee Harvey was born February 7, 1942 in Martins Mill, Texas to Lois Wheeler Watson and Leon Watson, Sr. She attended Dixie and Carver Schools.
Myrtle was a longtime member of Dale Chapel Baptist Church and later became a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church until her health failed. She retired from Carrier Air Conditioning Company.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Marshall Brown, Sr.; daughter, Jacqueline Harvey Walker, one brother and 4 sisters.
Left to cherish her memories are children, Zelton Harvey, Jr., Dr. Regina Harvey Goodwyn and Charlon Harvey Franklin. Eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; Sister Gwendolyn Price; brothers, Frank Watson, Jerry Watson and Randall Watson, Sr.. Several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday 1:00-7:00 pm.
