Myrna Devine Allmond
CHARLESTON, SC — Myrna Devine Allmond, 92, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, September 1, 2021. A graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler, Texas at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Myrna was born October 1, 1928 in West Helena, Arkansas, daughter of the late Jackson King Devine and the late Velma Wyse Devine.
She is survived by her granddaughters, Angela Allmond Kennington (Alan) of Daniel Island, SC and Aprille Allmond Maynor (Rob) of Summerville, SC; grandson, Bryan Nye (Joni) of Summerville, SC; great-grandchildren, Taylor Allmond Kennington of Daniel Island, SC, Ashton Layton Kennington of Honolulu, HI, Robert Maynor IV of Walterboro, SC, Shelby Maynor and Barry Maynor both of Summerville, SC, Julie Gray Nye and Mary Bryce Nye both of Summerville, SC; sister in law, Carroll Devine of Ridgeville, SC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth P. Allmond; son, Barry Kenneth Allmond; brother, Jackson T. Devine; and great-grandson, Gage Kenneth Kennington.
Memorials may be made to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, 120 Wall Street 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005, https://afsp.org
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com