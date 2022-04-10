Myra Beasley Puckett
TYLER — Services for Myra Beasley Puckett, 82, of Charleston, SC, will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM, at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery Mausoleum in Tyler, TX under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Myra Beasley Puckett passed away on April 4, 2022 in Charleston, SC.
Myra was born March 26, 1940 in Wichita Falls, TX to Jesse and Viola Beasley.
Myra was married to Lawrence Puckett and had a son, Paul Puckett that they raised in Dallas, Texas. Myra was an avid photographer and historian on everything family, quilting, art and anything else that she took interest in. If you knew her, you most likely have received a photo in the mail that was very well described on the back with any info that pertained to that photo. She was an administrative assistant in the Dallas Community College district for 30 plus years. She loved movies, music and cats. She was a great Wife, Mother and finally a Grandmother as of 14 months ago.
Myra was preceded in death by her parents, Viola and Jesse and her husband, Lawrence Puckett.
Myra is survived by her son, Paul Puckett; daughter-in-law, Sara Puckett; granddaughter, Piper Puckett; sister, Martha Beasley; nephews, John and Richard Beighle and Tara Beighle.
A visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Patman, Chris Ripley, Michael Sands, Robin Hood Brians and Paul Puckett.
If desired, memorials may be made to your local animal shelter in Myra’s name. If you wish to order flowers, you may do so at The Flower Box, in Tyler at 903-597-5561.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.