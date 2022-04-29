Murl Lee Stafford
TYLER — A Celebration of Life service for Murl Lee Stafford will be held at University Church of Christ, 11114 TX-248 Spur, Tyler, TX 75707 on April 30, 2022 at 11:30 AM.
Murl passed away at the age of 83 on April 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Murl was born May 2, 1938 in Payne County (Yale), Oklahoma to Jesse Murl and Mae Ellen Stafford. He was the second of eight children and he joined the Air Force shortly after graduating from Yale High School in 1956. He was very proud to have served his country as a radio operator and enjoyed his time in Germany and Turkey but his most memorable post was Abilene, Texas where he met the love of his life, Betty Ford. They later married in her hometown of Briar, TX at Briar Church of Christ on April 23, 1965 where he and Betty were faithful members. Murl worked for the USPS, KW Martin Lumber Yard, and Home Depot in Fort Worth. After retiring, he loved to work in his woodshop making custom clocks, wood frames, custom furniture or anything else he could dream up. In 2013, he and Betty moved from Briar to Tyler, TX to be closer to their daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. He became a member of University Church of Christ in Tyler and made many wonderful new friends. Murl had a very loving and friendly spirit, he never met a stranger and loved to tease anyone around him..
Murl is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Stafford, daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Dale Campbell, granddaughter, Abigail Campbell and grandson, Mitchell Campbell, all of Tyler Texas. He is also survived by his sisters, Evelyn Snyder of Norman, OK, Donna Mulllins of Fort Worth, TX, and sister and brother-in-law, Janis & Bob Day of Maramec, OK. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Mae Stafford and siblings Nelson Stafford, Joe Stafford, Jim Stafford and Linda Stafford.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the caring staff at Hospice of East Texas for their excellent care and to their loving church family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Murl’s honor may be directed to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701 or to University Church of Christ 11114 TX-248 Spur, Tyler, TX 75707.