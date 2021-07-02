Ms. Tylsha Lamia Brown
KATY (FORMERLY OF TYLER) — Funeral services for Ms. Tylsha Lamia Brown, 46, Katy, are scheduled for 3:00 pm Saturday, July 3, 2021 at People’s Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Marcus L. Jackson, Sr. as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Tyler Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Ms Brown died June 26, 2021. She was born June 26, 1975.
Ms Brown is survived by her parents: Roy Lee and Debra Brown; one daughter: Ty’Tianna Thompson and one sister: Chalandra (Carlos) Harris.
Public viewing will be Friday, July 2, 2021 from 1:00 to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
