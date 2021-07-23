Ms. Traneka Yvette Youman
BIG SANDY — Funeral services for Ms. Traneka Yvette Youman, 40, Big Sandy, are scheduled for 1:00 pm Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Big Sandy High School Auditorium with Rev. Rickey Abraham as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Elam Springs Cemetery in Big Sandy under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Ms. Youman died July 15, 2021. She was born May 7, 1981.
Public viewing will be Friday, July 23, 2021 from 2:30 to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.