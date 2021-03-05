Ms. Tina L. Franklin
TYLER — Funeral services for Ms. Tina L. Franklin, 38, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Higher Heights Baptist Church with Dr. S.L. Curry, Jr. as eulogist. Burial will be in Kay Cemetery, Winona, under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks required. Ms. Franklin died February 17, 2021. She was born December 21, 1982. She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church, Winona and was an honorary member of Trumpet Ministries International. Public viewing will be Friday, March 5, 2021 from 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

