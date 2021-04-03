Ms. Stephanie L. Johnson
TYLER — Funeral services for Ms. Stephanie L. Johnson, 43, Tyler, are scheduled for 2:00 pm Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Sunshine Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Howard as eulogist. Burial will be at Kilgore Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Ms. Johnson died March 26, 2021. She was born January 10, 1978.
Public view will be 2:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, April 2, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.