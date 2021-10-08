Ms. Sabrina R. Reese
ARLINGTON — Funeral services for Ms. Sabrina R. Reese, 42, Arlington, are scheduled for 2:00 pm Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Liberty Baptist Church with Dr. Mark Hood as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Ms. Reese died September 28, 2021. She was born April 19, 1979.
Public viewing will be Friday, October 8, 2021 from 2:30 pm - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.