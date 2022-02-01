Ms. Patricia N. Wooten
LINDALE — Funeral services for Ms. Patricia Wooten, 67, Lindale, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Duck Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Adams as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Fluellen Cemetery - Lindale under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Ms. Wooten passed January 22, 2022. She was born February 23, 1954.
Public viewing will be from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.