Ms Patrianna Demary’e Pettigrew
TYLER — Funeral services for Ms Patrianna Demary’e Pettigrew, 18, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Dale Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Marshall Johnson as eulogist. Face masks and social distancing are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Ms Pettigrew died May 1, 2021. She was born September 12, 2002.
Public viewing will be Friday, May 7, 2021 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.