Ms. Nevella Tamia Thomas
TYLER — Graveside services for Ms. Nevella Tamia Thomas, 50, Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at St. Louis Cemetery with Rev. Ralph E. Caraway, Sr. as eulogist. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Ms. Thomas died March 10, 2021. She was born November 4, 1970.
Ms. Thomas is survived by her parents: Paula (Thomas) Taylor and Lee Autry (Leslie) Thomas; one daughter: Azia Johnson; one grandson: Kaiden Johnson; one sister: Natalie Thomas and one brother: LeRoy Thomas.
There will be no public viewing.
 
 