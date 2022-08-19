Ms. Melissa Roberson
HALLSVILLE — Funeral services for Ms. Melissa Roberson, 61, Hallsville, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at St. James Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Dews as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Ms. Roberson passed on August 11, 2022. She was born December 25, 1960.
Public viewing will be Friday, August 19, 2022 from 3:00 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.