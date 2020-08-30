Ms. Marjorie Martin
WHITEHOUSE — Graveside services for Ms. Marjorie Martin, 86, Whitehouse is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Johnson as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Ms. Martin died August 24, 2020. She was born April 5, 1934. Ms. Martin attended Stanton High School and retired from Trane in 1999.
Survivors include four sons, Samuel, Larry, Randy, and Harvey Martin; one daughter, Loraine Martin; several sisters; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Monday, August 31, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Tags
Recommended for you
“Where were you when I laid the earth’s foundation? Tell me, if you understand. Who marked off its dimensions? Surely you know! Who stretched a measuring line across it? On what were its footings set, or who laid its cornerstone— while the morning stars sang together and all the angels shout…
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.