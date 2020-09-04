Ms. Lottie Tucker
DALLAS (FORMERLY OF TYLER) — Graveside services for Ms. Lottie Tucker, 64, Dallas (formerly of Tyler) is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Stephen Lynch, Sr. as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Ms. Tucker died August 30, 2020. She was born February 14, 1956. There will be no public viewing.
