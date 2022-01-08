Ms. Lottie Marie Summers
TROUP — Lottie Marie Doss Summers, 80, of Troup, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Providence Park in Tyler.
A memorial service to celebrate her life is scheduled for 3:00 pm, Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Lone Star Church, Tyler, Texas, officiated by Joshua P. Fala.
Lottie was born November 11, 1941, in Burleson County, Texas, to Carlton and Bernice Doss. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sewing, embroidery, and gardening.
Survivors include: children, Trina and Randy Beard, of Troup; grandchildren, Shawn and Virginia Beard of Troup; sister, Millie Caywood and husband, Ronnie, of Rockdale; brother, Thomas Doss, and wife, Aileen, of Rockdale; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Donald Summers.