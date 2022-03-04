Ms. Lois Faye Mobley-McGowan
TYLER — Funeral services for Ms. Lois Faye Mobley-McGowan, 73, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Majesty Event Center with Rev. Stewart Holmes as the eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. McGowan passed on February 27, 2022. She was born January 8, 1949.
Public viewing will be Friday, March 4, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.