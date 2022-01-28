Ms. Laura Mae Moore
TYLER — Graveside service for Ms. Laura Mae Moore, 80, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 pm Sat., January 29, 2022 at Mt. Olive Cemetery - Winona with Rev. Uris Robertson as eulogist. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing & face masks required. Ms. Moore died January 21, 2022. She was born November 21, 1941. Public viewing Friday, January 28, 2022 from 3:30 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.