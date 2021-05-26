Ms. LaTina R. Allen
TYLER — Graveside services for Ms. LaTina R. Allen, 39, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Hall Cemetery - Garrison, Texas with Rev. Jimmy Thorne as the eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Hall Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Ms. Allen died May 19, 2021. She was born July 6, 1981.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.