Ms. Kathleen Ware Williams
FORMERLY OF TYLER — Services for Ms. Kathleen Ware Williams, 84, formerly of Tyler, Texas will be at 11:00 am Saturday, September 11, 2021 at True Vine Baptist Church with Rev. Christopher Nauls as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Ms. Williams died September 6, 2021 in Lancaster, Texas. She was born November 25, 1936 in Pilot Point, Texas.
She attended Fred Moore Public School and Prairie View A&M University.
Ms. Williams was a longtime resident of Tyler, Texas. She was a faithful member of True Vine Baptist Church. She was a retired teacher of Tyler ISD.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Tom Williams.
Public viewing will be Friday, September 10, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.