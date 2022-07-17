Ms. Juliette Lenise Williams
TYLER — Graveside services for Ms. Juliette Lenise Williams, 53, Tyler is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Antioch Cemetery (Whitehouse) with Elder Waymon Stewart as eulogist. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Face masks & social distancing required. Ms. Williams passed July 12, 2022. She was born August 12, 1968. Public viewing will be Monday, July 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.