Ms. Jonell Barr Roan
TYLER — Graveside services for Ms. Jonell Barr Roan, 81, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Friday, April 2, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Michael Christopher as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Ms. Roan died March 26, 2021. She was born November 9, 1939 in Paris, Texas. She was a faithful member of North Tenneha Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother.
Ms. Roan is survived by one son: Nicholas Roan; two daughters: Tarlyse Michele Luttrell and Kim Roan Christopher; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be 11:00 am to 7:00 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.