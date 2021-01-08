Ms. Jimmie C. Green
TYLER — Funeral services for Ms. Jimmie C. Green, 66, Tyler is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Faith Tabernacle Church of Deliverance, Chandler, TX with Pastor Robert Jones, Jr. as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Ms. Green died January 5, 2021. She was born February 9, 1954.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 8, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
