Ms. Jessie Mae Hampton
LANCASTER — Funeral services for Ms. Jessie Mae Hampton, Lancaster, formerly of Tyler, 76, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Starrville CME Church with Rev. Darryl Hampton as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in High Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Ms. Hampton passed on August 14, 2022. She was born October 26, 1945.
Public viewing will be Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 12:00 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.