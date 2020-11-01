Ms. Jamilia Williams
TYLER — Graveside services for Ms. Jamilia Williams, 42, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Henry Veasey as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Face Mask & Social Distancing is required.
Public viewing will be Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

