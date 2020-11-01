Ms. Jamilia Williams
TYLER — Graveside services for Ms. Jamilia Williams, 42, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Henry Veasey as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Face Mask & Social Distancing is required.
Public viewing will be Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Marshall doctor in video recording: 'We made love all night long'
-
Texas hits 900,000 coronavirus cases
-
Federal Court reverses judgement, unanimously revives case against City of Houston seeking protection for non-residents to circulate petitions
-
Another petition filed with Texas Supreme Court Harris County drive-in voting
-
Tyler man arrested for murder in connection with shooting that led to death of Bullard man