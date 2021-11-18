spotlight Ms. Evelyn Marie Hudson Nov 18, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ms. Evelyn Marie HudsonTYLER — Services for Ms. Evelyn Marie Hudson, 73, Tyler, were entrusted to Community Funeral Home of Tyler.Ms. Hudson passed on November 10, 2021. She was born January 30, 1948. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Evelyn Marie Hudson Tyler Funeral Home Community Entrust Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 11.18.21 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.” Newspaper Ads Altice 62568-742135 TMT Altice 62568-742080 TMT Store Closing Health & Human SVC 1/2pg TMT Multi-Media Marketing Bundle Bulletin Trending Topics Police: Tyler pastor faces additional theft charge, accused of taking over $30,000 from elderly couple Tyler ISD parents express concern over books in campus libraries Cold front expected to hit Tyler area tonight Lawsuit: Youngest fan to die after Astroworld crowd surge lived in Tyler Palestine man sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his 5-month-old son