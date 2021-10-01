Ms. Dollie Faye Adkins
LINDALE — Funeral services for Ms. Dollie Faye Adkins, 63, Lindale, are scheduled for 12:00 pm Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church with Bro. Mack Ross as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Carmel Cemetery - Lindale under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Ms Adkins died September 26, 2021. She was born March 11, 1958.
Public viewing will be Friday, October 1, 2021 from 12:30 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 

