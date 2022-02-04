Ms. Debra P. Page
TYLER — Funeral services for Ms. Debra P. Page, 68, Tyler is scheduled for Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Jones Valley Community Church of God in Christ with Supt. Melton R. Timmons as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing & face masks required. Ms. Page passed on January 31, 2022. She was born January 14, 1954. Public viewing Friday, February 4, 2022 from 12:30 pm - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.