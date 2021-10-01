Ms. Cynthia Renee Billington
TYLER — Funeral services for Ms. Cynthia Renee Billington, 37, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, October 2, 2021 at New Zion Baptist Church with Dr. S. L. Curry, Jr. as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Kay Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Ms. Billington died September 23, 2021. She was born June 25, 1984.
Public viewing will be Friday, October 1, 2021 from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 

