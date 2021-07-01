Ms. Carmen D. Henderson
TYLER — Funeral services for Ms. Carmen D. Henderson, 51, Tyler, are scheduled for 1:30 pm July 2, 2021 at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Rodney Curry as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Ms Henderson passed on June 28, 2021. She was born December 3, 1969.
Ms Henderson was a 1988 graduate of John Tyler High School. She was an Assistant Principal at Winona High School at the time of her passing.
She is preceded in death by her parents: John & Bennie Henderson and Wanda Henderson.
Ms Henderson leaves to cherish her precious memories one daughter: Erynn Henderson-Ryder; one brother: Reginald Henderson; one sister: Vanessa Holmes; three nieces: Abriel Dixson, Kharis McFarland and Michiah McFarland; one nephew: D’Jonte Henderson; and one uncle: Dr. Theodore Henderson.
Public viewing will be Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 1:00 to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
