Mrs. Willie Jean Golden
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Willie Jean Golden, 84, Tyler, are scheduled for 12:00 pm on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church with Rev. Gary L. Choice, Sr. as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Golden passed on July 16, 2023. She was born on August 25, 1938.
Our best friend left on Sunday. Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to describe the feeling of losing Mom. We’re thankful for the 84 years. Anyone who spent two seconds with Jean Golden came away better for the experience. She was a big personality with a crazy sense of humor and the ability to tell stories with the best of them.
She loved her New Jerusalem church family and spent her life helping others. She was a Christian woman of service who never hesitated to lend a hand to those in need. What a great example she set for Cedric, Renee and the grandkids.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the East Texas Food Bank at https://www.easttexasfoodbank.org/donatenow.
Public viewing will be Friday, July 21, 2023 from 2:00 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.