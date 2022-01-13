Mrs. Willie Gossett Johnigan
TYLER — Funeral service for Mrs. Willie Gossett Johnigan, 85 of Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at Dale Chapel Baptist Church, Tyler, TX with Bishop David R. Houston as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mrs. Johnigan died January 10, 2022 and was born July 5, 1936. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie B. and Mayanna Gossett; husband, Maureese Johnigan, Sr.; and 6 siblings. Public viewing will be Thursday, January13, 2022 from 11:30a.m.-7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.