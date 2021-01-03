Mrs. Virgie Lee Miller Booker
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Virgie Lee Miller Booker, 89, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. M.K. Mast as eulogist and Rev. Ralph E. Caraway, Jr. as officiator. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Mrs. Booker died December 28, 2020. She was born October 15, 1931 in Smith County to the late Elbert and Mamie Miller.
She attended Smith County public schools and was a longtime resident of Tyler. She retired from UT Health, and was a member of Greater St. Mary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Booker was preceded in death by her husband Willie J. Booker; daughters, LaTricia and Sheretta Booker.
Survivors include daughter, Barbara Booker Wright, Tyler; stepson Clinton Booker, Houston; grandson, DeMarquis D. Murray, Tyler; and great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Sunday, January 3, 2021 from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
