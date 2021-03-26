Mrs. Vickie Lynn Watson
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Vickie Lynn Watson, 63, Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 pm Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Nathan Cravens as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Watson died March 21, 2021. She was born July 10, 1957.
She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, Class of 1976. Mrs. Watson was a member of Dale Chapel Baptist Church and Zion Baptist Church Overton.
Mrs. Watson is survived by one son: Randell Watson, Jr.; two daughters: LaQuita Watson and Shericka Watson; three brothers: Tony Orange, Marcell Orange and Alfred (Shay) Orange; one sister: Alfreda Orange; four grandchildren; and four godbrothers: Jimmy Sirles, Jr., Gary Sirles, Bernard Sirles, and Eric (Herwanea) Sirles.
Public viewing will be Friday, March 26, 2021 from 2:15 pm to 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
