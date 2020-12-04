Mrs. Velma R. Pettigrew Thompson
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Velma R. Pettigrew Thompson, 80, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel with Pastor Weldon Thompson as eulogist. Social distancing & face masks are required. Burial will be Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mrs. Thompson died November 27, 2020. She was born December 25, 1939.
Public viewing will be Friday, December 4, 2020 from, 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
