Mrs. Velma M. Smith
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Velma M. Smith, 71, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Starrville Church of the Living God, PGT with Elder Gregory Williams as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Smith passed on August 20, 2022. She was born September 22, 1950.
Public viewing will be Friday, August 26, 2022 from 11:00 am ~ 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.