Mrs. Treva Brown
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Treva Brown, 50, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Higher Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Herman Moore as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Brown died on June 24, 2021. She was born March 11, 1971.
Public viewing will be Friday, July 2, 2021 from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home Chapel.
