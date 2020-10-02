Mrs. Theresa Louise Jones Johnson
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Theresa Louise Jones Johnson, 53, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at New St. Matthew Church, Whitehouse, TX with Rev. Kenneth Johnson as eulogist. Social distancing and mask(s) are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mrs. Johnson died September 27, 2020. She was born November 23, 1966.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Johnson; 3 sons, Demunz Johnson, Demarcuze Johnson, Joseph Johnson; 1 daughter, Shmonica (Alfonzo) Black; 1 brother; 1 sister; and 7 grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, October 2, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
