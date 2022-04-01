Mrs. Thelma Holiness
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Thelma Holiness, 73, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at South Central Church of Christ with Bro. Darryl Bowdre as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks required. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Holiness passed on March 27, 2022. She was born April 11, 1948.
Public viewing will be Friday, April 1, 2022 from 2:00 - 8:00 pm at South Central Church of Christ.