Mrs. Sherie R. Hinojosa
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Sherie R. Hinojosa, 33, Tyler, are scheduled for 12:00 pm on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church with Pastor Stephanie Mauldin-Shankle as the eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Hinojosa passed on February 25, 2022. She was born January 26, 1989.
Public viewing will be Friday, March 4, 2022 from 2:00 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.