Mrs. Sharon L. Reed
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Sharon L. Reed, 63, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Frankston School Auditorium with Rev. Kenneth Williams as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Sandflat Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Reed died September 27, 2021. She was born August 23, 1958.
Public viewing will be Friday, October 1, 2021 from 4:30 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
