Mrs. Selma J. Baxter
HAWKINS — Graveside services for Mrs. Selma J. Baxter, 77, Hawkins, are scheduled for 12:00 pm Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Ray’s Cemetery in Hawkins with Rev. Homer Davis as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Ray’s Cemetery under the of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Baxter died May 7, 2021. She was born January 27, 1944.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband: Ernard Baxter, Jr.; one daughter: Mitzi Baxter; one granddaughter: Ashley Baxter; three sisters: Merlene Johnson, Marietta Crosby and Doris Crosby.
Public viewing will be Friday, May 14, 2021 from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.