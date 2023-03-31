Mrs. Sally Kaye Pierce-Johnson
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Sally Kaye Pierce-Johnson, 62, Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Green Acres Baptist Church with Rev. Errol Jones as eulogist. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery-Whitehouse under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Johnson passed on March 25, 2023. She was born April 15, 1960.
Public viewing will be on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 2:00 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.